Fauci’s Deadly Blind Spot: Steroids Worked

Senator Rand Paul just slammed the last nail in the coffin of the low-cost solution that could have possibly saved thousands of Americans. The slow-burning anger that rises within you whenever you add another piece of the COVID puzzle together and you begin to realize just how badly they messed with you. Senator Rand Paul recently recapped his first attempt (early, urgent) to get Anthony Fauci to consider using High-Dose Intravenous Steroids for those patients who were seriously ill (severe inflammation/crashing lungs). Steroids had proven effective against similar storms in other illnesses. Senator Paul explained this clearly; Dr. Fauci dismissed it flatly, “No.” Then Dr. Fauci went back to touting Remdesivir as the golden ticket. A drug that barely improved survival rates for the patients, and at an enormous cost to the patients’ kidneys, and their bank accounts.

The data did not need permission. The RECOVERY trial provided some irrefutable numbers that nobody could spin: Dexamethasone reduced death rates in ventilated patients by approximately 1/3. From approximately 41% down to 29%. That is not statistics; that is people breathing again, leaving hospitals, returning to their children. Rather than jump onto this life-saving rope, the NIH (with Dr. Fauci leading the charge) continued to push Remdesivir as the de facto standard in-patient treatment. Why? What justification exists for ignoring the obvious when lives are at stake?

Consider the timeline. Paul suggested the use of steroids in the Spring of 2020. The RECOVERY trial reported the results of the study in June. Thousands of people had already lost their lives due to treatments that ignored the obvious. The FDA granted Emergency Approval to Remdesivir, established it as the standard in-patient treatment, and generated billions of dollars for its manufacturer. Steroids? Generic. Cheap. No patents.

No revolving-door payoffs. Coincidence?

Dr. Fauci did not simply miss the boat; he actively undermined the repurposing of existing medications which could have been used to undermine the narrative. Physicians who spoke out against Dr. Fauci’s dismissal of repurposed drugs were smeared, silenced, or threatened with loss of their licenses. Hospitals responded to money: use Remdesivir, receive the payment. Suggest alternative medications? Lose your job. The pattern was evident from day one. Deny inexpensive alternatives, promote expensive experimental products of Pharmaceutical companies, and when the bodies pile up, blame the virus – never the gate-keepers.

This leads to the gut-wrenching question that each American should be asking themselves today: How many ventilated grandparents, parents, siblings could still be alive today if Dr. Fauci had simply listened rather than lectured? And why does a career bureaucrat continue to be allowed to rewrite history on television while the families that he failed will never receive a real apology?

Arrogance is deep-seated. This was not solely incompetence. This was control masquerading as expertise. Those with centralized power pick winners long before the evidence ever presents itself. Doctors treating patients freely would have solved this problem much quicker. Open debate, real world results, market signals – that is how medical advancements are achieved. Not through top-down decrees issued by those with conflicts of interests thicker than their resumes.

Rand Paul continues to pound away because someone needs to. He is the one who questioned Dr. Fauci regarding funding for Gain-of-Function research, definitions being changed to fit the narrative, and mandates that destroyed the livelihoods of Americans while elites celebrated mask-less parties. Rand Paul is also bringing attention to the steroid betrayal again – a clear, documented failure that cost lives and destroyed trust forever.

And here is the part they wish you wouldn’t read – the full, unfiltered break-down of how each layer of the response apparatus protected its own while Americans suffered. That is why you subscribe and become a paid member – to see the connections they hide and the receipts they hope you forget.

Sarcasm seems almost too mild here. The same people who ridiculed Ivermectin as “horse paste” later had to admit that steroids – another generic, off-patent medication – had been saving lives all along. Isn’t that interesting? As interesting as seeing Dr. Fauci collecting speaking fees and writing book deals while the rest of us total the destruction: trillions in debt, small businesses decimated, children robbed of normal childhoods, and a medical system that most people now view with distrust.

Justice delayed is justice denied. But at least the truth is beginning to leak out. Clips such as Paul’s reminds us that the battle is far from over. What we need is true accountability – not another hearing where Dr. Fauci smiles and leaves. We need sunlight shined on every conflicted dollar, term limits placed on these untouchable experts, and a hard return to the notion that government serves citizens – not the other way around.

So, please leave a comment below: what do you believe drove Dr. Fauci to immediately dismiss steroids so quickly – pure ego, influence from big pharma, or something more sinister? And if the roles were reversed, do you honestly believe any of us would have received the same kid-glove treatment that Dr. Fauci has received for years?

Your answers matter. Because until we confront these betrayals without hesitation, we’re simply waiting for the next “expert” to commit the same act. America deserves better. It is time to demand it.