Criminals should be prosecuted, not lauded for destruction

When you show up with weapons, helmets and start smashing windows or attacking cops you are not an activist. You are a criminal, and you will be held accountable under the law. — Senator Rand Paul

There’s going to be another showdown in Washington. And there are already people sharpening their knives and preparing for battle.

President Trump is ready to prepare for the possibility of a government shutdown and possibly millions of furloughed employees. Democrats are dug in. Republicans have their own plan. In the middle of all the action - is one senator who refuses to play along.

Rand Paul has told it like it is. Neither party is offering anything but fiscal insanity.

The Republican spending plan would add approximately $2 trillion to our national debt over the course of the first year. The Democratic plan is worse - adding $3 trillion to the national debt. That’s not negotiation. That’s giving up to the same old spending addiction that is drowning America.

Rand Paul is unimpressed by either.

As I’ve said for many years, he is finally putting forth an alternative to spending: the Penny Plan. An across the board reduction of just one penny for each dollar. It would help us to balance the budget in about five years. No tricks. No sacred cows spared. Just good ol’ fashioned fiscal restraint.

A vote was held last week. Thirty-six Republicans had the guts to support it. Sixteen Republicans and every single Democrat voted against it.

Think about that for a minute. Not one Democrat was able to stomach even a small reduction. And some Republicans were unable to stop the bleeding.

That’s where things get really interesting - and that’s something the establishment does not want to draw attention to. While the two parties continue to argue over which of their bloated spending bills is the least terrible, the real problem continues to grow. When will we reach a point at which the interest payments from our debt begin to consume entire Federal Departments.

That is exactly why our paid subscribers receive the complete picture. The detailed accounting of where the waste is hiding, the programs that could be reduced without impacting our priorities, and the long term consequences that both parties hope you’ll never figure out.