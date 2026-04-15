Rand Paul Exposes California’s Election Fraud Scheme and the Evidence Is Unmistakable

Don't let the Left tell you voter fraud does not happen. This is yet another reason we must pass the SAVE America Act. — Rand Paul

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California’s Democrats are hiding behind homelessness as they pay desperate homeless men to forge the signatures of registered voters; this is no “glitch” — it’s the Democrat Machine at work.

At night on Skid Row, hidden cameras roll. Petition circulators are handing out lists of real registered voters, printing them off. Desperate homeless men are given $2 or $3 per person to write down the names and sign the petitions. “You only write what I tell you to write.” “Robert.” “If you mess this up, I’ll lose my money.”

That’s not speculative. That’s raw footage from James O’Keefe’s latest undercover expose, part 2 of his “Cash for Ballots” series. And it’s happening openly in downtown Los Angeles while Democrats claim that voter fraud is a myth.

In walks Senator Rand Paul — the lone Republican who will not be silenced.

Paul did not give ground. He did not soften the blow. He straight-up quoted the video, and said: “Do not let the left tell you that voter fraud does not exist. This is yet another reason we must pass the SAVE America Act.”

No spin. No excuses. Only cold-hard-truth from a senator who has spent years fighting the deep state machine and the elitists who profit from rigged systems. While Senate leadership dithers and the RINO’s turn a blind eye, Rand Paul is standing in the breach, demanding real election integrity. That is why patriots from around the country are cheering him on right now.

So what does this footage actually reveal? It is not a fluke. It is systemic. Paid signature gatherers are using America’s most vulnerable to commit voter fraud. Real voter’s names and addresses are pulled from official records. Forged signatures are stamped onto petitions which are used to make law changes or qualify candidates to run for office. These changes create unfair conditions for all parties involved, creating a rigged system prior to casting a single ballot.

And the left’s response? Crickets. Or flat-out denials.

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They’ve labeled anyone who questions election security a conspiracy theorist. But there is the video. There are the felony crimes listed in California’s own election laws. There are the outraged reactions from individuals who had their identity stolen. A homeowner who was featured in the video stated: “She doesn’t live here...I purchased this home almost nine years ago. I only know that name because we still receive her mail.”

This is why Rand Paul has been warning us of the dangers of voter fraud for years. He understands the stakes. He understands that free and fair elections are the backbone of liberty itself. If we do not have them, then the entire American experiment becomes nothing more than controlled theater.

Not hyperbole -- a reality when one party uses homelessness, loopholes and cash rewards to produce the illusion of consent.

The SAVE America Act is not some partisan wish list. It is common sense reform: voter ID, proof of citizenship, same day registration bans and protections against the very fraud that O’Keefe has proven in his latest video. Rand Paul is pushing this bill because he understands something the swamp does not want the American public to realize: Secure elections are good for all Americans, not just Republicans. They help to protect the homeless individual who is being exploited for $3.00. They help to protect the working family who has their votes diluted by forged signatures. They help to protect the U.S. Constitution.

However, the last thing the corporate media and the Democrat establishment wants to get exposed is that the Skid Row scheme is merely the surface level of a much larger pyramid. The true extent of who is financing these signature mills and the degree of cooperation will be shocking to even the most cynical of individuals. To see the unreported connections and the next stage of this battle, subscribe now. The information that they do not want ordinary Americans to know about is waiting for you.

Meanwhile, the dichotomy could not be greater. Rand Paul continues to stand tall for liberty, while the rest of Washington D.C. continues to engage in charades. He is the same senator who took on Dr. Fauci. He exposed wasteful government spending. He opposed endless foreign entanglements. And now, he is doing it again on the one issue that determines all other issues: Does your vote count?

Why does this matter so much? California is not some anomaly. It is the model. What is done in California will be replicated in other swing states if we allow it. Democrats understand that their policies (open borders, chaos due to soft on crime, continuous hand-outs) cannot prevail in honest contests. Therefore, they manipulate the system to favor themselves. They keep the homeless crisis alive, not to fix it, but to exploit it. They over-register voters with unverified names. They fight tooth-and-nail to prevent the simplest form of protection: Show your ID to vote.

Rand Paul sees through the façade. And he is not going to wait for permission to push back.

If we were to enact the SAVE America Act. There would be no more cash-for-signature schemes. There would be no more ballots arriving at an address where the named voter has not lived for ten years. There would be no more treating election security as an option. Real Americans (from the coal miner in Kentucky to the truck driver in California) would finally be able to express their opinions without interference from paid forgers and political operatives.

The Left labels this “voter suppression.”

We label it HONESTY.

Rand Paul has never wavered in the fight for election integrity, even when it cost him friendships within the Beltway. That is why he has earned the trust of tens of millions of citizens who are fed up with the lies. While others pursue headlines, he pursues results. While others whisper about problems, he exposes them.

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