Rand Paul Says "NO" to Reckless Budgets

Spending in Washington is out of control
Oct 28, 2025
RAND PAUL: One of the things I liked about President Trump was that he opposed regime changes during the first Iraq war and in Libya. Both of those pursuits cost us trillions and led to decades of violence, instability, and chaos.

RAND PAUL: Washington’s spending addiction is out of control. I refused to support the $2T GOP deficit or the $3T Democrat deficit.

I don’t want a shutdown, and I’ll support legislation to ensure our troops are paid, but I won’t rubber-stamp reckless budgets from either party.

