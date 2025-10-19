Rand Paul Review

Rand Paul Review

THIS is why people don't trust the MSM

Oct 19, 2025
RAND PAUL: This exchange is precisely why the American people don’t trust the media.

Illegal immigrants aren’t “disappearing.” They’re being arrested for coming to our country illegally.

We’re a nation of laws, and those who are here illegally broke the law. Period.

RealTomHoman torches Mika for accusing ICE of "disappearing" people: "Comments like you just made is one of the reasons why these men and women are under threat every day... They're not 'disappearing' people. They're enforcing the law."

