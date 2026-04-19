US Taxpayers Should NOT Be Subsidizing the NBA and NFL

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Rand Paul is correct. The taxpayers should NOT be subsidizing the NFL or NBA etc. “It’s ridiculous that the average tax payer who can’t afford to go to an NFL Superbowl HAS TO PAY for their security.”

NFL fans and viewers, at least, are accustomed to the NFL raking in billions each year. In fact, one could argue that the NFL charges its fans (and therefore the U.S. taxpayer) outrageous prices for a chance to attend a game — or even purchase a ticket to watch. And, according to Paul, despite that the average taxpayer, who would never be able to afford such a ticket, gets to foot the bill for the “specialized security support” provided by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), which includes drones, counter-drone technologies, and all the DHS-related preparatory work to ensure those multi-million dollar events happen without incident.

According to Paul, DHS’ provision of advanced security technologies to protect the NFL and FIFA are nothing more than “blank checks” issued to multi-billion-dollar organizations — using the funds of broke taxpayers.

To Paul, this is not anti-sports; it’s simply common sense.

As he pointed out, the NFL and FIFA are not mom-and-pop operations. They are entertainment empires swimming in cash. As a result, Paul believes that the NFL and FIFA can easily afford to either provide their own private security or, alternatively, to reimburse the U.S. government for the advanced security assistance it provides.

However, the reality remains that the U.S. taxpayers — including working-class Americans who may never set foot inside an NFL or FIFA stadium — bear the financial burden.

The issue is not unique to football and/or soccer. This is also a reflection of a larger problem — the trend of Washington to view corporate profits as public responsibilities, while simultaneously exploding the national debt.

Paul has consistently sounded the alarm regarding the $2 trillion deficit — and the need for America to begin paying off that debt. Paul argues that we cannot continue to provide corporate welfare in the guise of “cooperation in security.”

Additionally, Paul believes that another disturbing pattern exists, although most people do not realize it. That is, while working-class families are told to accept the idea of “shared sacrifices,” the billion-dollar corporations receive behind-the-scenes handouts in the form of free or low-cost government muscle. For example, DHS provides U.S. taxpayers with advanced security measures, including drone patrols and advanced threat detection systems, to protect billionaire and celebrity attendees at events.

What happens when additional events come along, and the bill continues to land on your doorstep, you will find yourself surprised by how far down the rabbit hole this corporate welfare really extends.

Paid subscribers receive the full, unfiltered analysis — including the underlying connections, the actual dollar amounts, and the trends that explain why this type of corporate freeloaders seem to never disappear.

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