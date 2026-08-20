Would There Be Any Covid Justice If Rand Paul Hadn’t Pushed For It?

In May 2024, Joe Biden was president and his attorney general was Merrick Garland.

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This is the letter Sen. Rand Paul sent to Biden’s AG (emphasis added):

Dear Attorney General Garland: I write to urge the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) to open an investigation into the alleged improper concealment and intentional destruction of records by Dr. David Morens, Senior Advisor to the Director at the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Additionally, I request you investigate allegations that employees within NIH’s FOIA office may have conspired with Dr. Morens to evade public records retention laws… Emails obtained by the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic provide significant evidence that Dr. Morens unlawfully destroyed federal records relating to the origins of COVID-19 and improperly used his personal email address to evade federal records laws…

On Tuesday, David Morens plead guilty in a federal court.

What if Rand Paul Didn’t Pursue This?

What happens to Morens next, we do not know. That’s for the courts to decide.

We can probably surmise that he felt trapped enough to plead guilty.

Which begs at least one question: If Sen. Paul had not pursued Anthony Fauci and his co-conspirators, would this have even happened?

If Paul had not sent that letter to the attorney general in 2024, would Morens’ involvement in the COVID scandal have even ever been brought to light in 2026?

Sen. Paul has not been completely alone in asking these questions and pursuing COVID justice legally.

But he has definitely took the lead on it.

Here’s what Paul said just five months ago about his reasons for sending the DOJ a letter about Morens in May 2024 (from the video above).

Fox Business asked Paul, “He’s a former senior advisor at Dr. Fauci’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, he’s facing charges now for allegedly attempting to hide federal records during the COVID pandemic.”

“His name is David Morens. You actually referred him to the DOJ for criminal prosecution in 2024. What’s your reaction to all this?”

“I’d say it’s about time,” Paul replied.

The senator continued, “He was a top lieutenant to Anthony Fauci. Anthony Fauci has denied really having a connection to him, but they worked together for 20 years.”

"So there really are some questions about whether or not Moran’s illegal activity also may have involved others at NIH,” Paul said. “There are two unnamed co-conspirators, and I think there may be more in this.”

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What Was So Damning in Morens’ Emails?

Included in Paul’s letter to the AG were some of the details of Moren’s email correspondence:

For example, Dr. Morens wrote, “[a]s you know, I try to always communicate on gmail because my NIH email is FOIA’d constantly”. Dr. Morens went on to say his personal email account had been compromised by a security breach and he would be forced to temporarily communicate from a NIH email account, stating “[d]on’t worry, just send to any of my addresses and I will delete anything I don’t want to see in the New York Times.”

Morens described how he tried to “make emails disappear” so they would not be subject to the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA):

Moreover, newly revealed emails suggest a broader conspiracy within the NIH FOIA office to assist Dr. Morens in unlawfully destroying records and evading public records laws. In an email to Peter Daszak, Dr. Morens wrote, “I learned from our NIH FOIA lady here how to make emails disappear after I am FOIA but before the search starts so I think we’re all safe. Plus I deleted most of those earlier emails after sending them to Gmail.” He also wrote, “[w]e are all smart enough to know to never have smoking guns and if we did we wouldn’t put them in emails. And if we found them we’d delete them.”

Time to Look at More Co-Conspirators

Sen. Paul used the occasion of Morens pleading guilty to wonder about other health officials in similar compromising positions.

And how about Fauci?

Does Morens’ plea implicate Fauci?

For years, through two presidents, Sen. Paul has gone out of his way to hold those responsible for the global COVID pandemic tragedy responsible for their actions.

Some said he was wasting his time. Some called it a sideshow or worse.

Paul insisted he was just doing his job that he was elected to do.

What happens to Anthony Fauci next will remain to be seen, but he is feeling the heat thanks to Sen. Paul.

The same goes for David Morens,.

This is not the end of this, nor should it be if justice is to prevail.

Rand Paul is hellbent on making sure it does, win or lose.

But winning is always best.

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