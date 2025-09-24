Rand Paul Review

Rand Paul Review

PAUL: No medical reason to give newborns Hep B vaccine

America Reborn
Sep 24, 2025
No medical reason to give newborns Hep B vaccine if mother is not infected. All mothers who deliver in a hospital are tested. This “scientist’s” fetish for vaccines not supported by the data — Senator Rand Paul

Dr. Demetre Daskalakis Fears RFK Jr May Change the Hepatitis B Vaccine Recommendation for Newborns

“I predict that what they're going to do is try to change the birth dose of hepatitis B vaccine so that kids don't get it when they're born … We have one bite at that apple.”

