Rand Paul Defends RFK Jr. From the Imbecilic Deep State

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. isn’t a doctor. He’s a lawyer. And yet, he’s the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services.

What gives? Don’t credentials count anymore? Where’s a doctor when you need one?

Sometimes you have to go to the Senate to find what you’re looking for.

Let’s take a look:

Hepatitis B is commonly transmitted either sexually or by junkies sharing needles. So, who would give a Hepatitis B vaccine to a newborn whose mom doesn’t have Hepatitis?

Answer: Former CDC Director Susan Monarez, who holds a doctorate in microbiology and immunology.

With all that training, Monarez knowingly recommended vaccines for infants.

That’s why she is the “former” director. Only an insane person would give a newborn a vaccine for nothing.

Either that, or someone who was working for Big Pharma to push as many vaccines as humanly possible.

Who cares if the vaccines work? Who cares if they cause harm? The bottom line is all that matters.

No matter which way you slice it, giving vaccines to infants for no reason stinks. You don’t need a medical degree to smell it.

RFK Jr. can smell the stink, and he’s being backed up by Sen. Rand Paul, who is also a medical doctor. The bases are covered.

Rand Paul Knows

Senator Rand Paul has repeatedly defended Robert F. Kennedy Jr. because he has common sense and is sick and tired of watching Americans suffer due to the incompetence of so-called experts.

Paul showed his support for RFK Jr. on X, “I stand with @SecKennedy and the MAHA movement in following the science, and removing the corruption from our public health agencies.”