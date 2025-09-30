Rand Paul Exposes Fauci’s Shocking Crimes in Must-Read Book

For many years, there’s been a concerted effort to shield Anthony Fauci from any legal accountability. Despite this so called doctor purjuring himself before Congress on multiple occasions, covering up the truth about COVID’s origins, and more, he’s still enjoying a cushy retirement life.

Fauci knew exactly what he was doing in all of this, just as he relished the power it afforded him. With one “recommendation,” this phony doctor proved instrumental in shutting down churches, schools, and businesses. To this day, many Americans are dealing with the aftermath of Fauci’s decisions to lie and play God.

Amid all the chaos, the deep state still works to protect Fauci behind the scenes. That’s why Joe Biden gifted him with a preemptive presidential pardon before leaving the White House in January. Though the validity of this pardon remains under question, due to reports of Biden using an autopen.

Unlike the deep state, real Americans never once hesitated to call out Fauci for what he is. Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul stands among the bravest and most consistent fighters, holding the scheming doctor to account, even when it wasn’t convenient.

In early September, the GOP senator drew attention to his book, Deception, which puts a direct spotlight on Fauci’s numerous crimes and the broader COVID scam.

The Ultimate Unmasking of Fauci

After getting handed a presidential pardon, the crooked doctor indeed thought he was in the clear. Though Sen. Paul has always maintained that Fauci will one day face the music for his actions.

The aforementioned book, Deception, plays a huge part in this. Released in late 2023, this literature spans 408 pages and reveals how the elites weaponized COVID against Americans. This scheme was shamelessly masterminded by Fauci and his allies in the medical establishment; though if you let them tell it, everything was done in the name of “public health.”

Thankfully, Fauci doesn’t get to control the narrative anymore. Throughout Sen. Paul’s book, he explores how the doctor lied about COVID passing from animals to humans. In actuality, this virus came about through gain of function research in Wuhan labs.

Fauci knew about this, too. Yet he was so dedicated to keeping this hidden that he resorted to using burner phones and throwaway emails to conceal gain of function research.

Right alongside him were other corrupt hacks, such as former NIH director Francis Collins.

Deception is Just the Beginning

Sen. Paul didn’t stop with just writing a tell all revealing Fauci’s crimes. He’s also penned criminal referrals to the Justice Department, on multiple occasions, urging for Fauci to be prosecuted accordingly.

In early September, the Kentucky senator also dropped another bombshell: per his account, new information about Fauci’s bad acts recently came to light. All of this plays a role as Sen. Paul continues the fight for this crooked doctor to be held liable for his crimes.

In the weeks and months ahead, Americans can expect even more insight into what Fauci did behind the scenes. Though making him face the music won’t come easily. Along with the presidential pardon earlier this year, the medical establishment is deeply invested in protecting Fauci.

If he falls, it’s only a matter of time before other bad actors in the field face similar consequences.

Fauci Wants This All to Blow Over

Since going into retirement and securing a preemptive pardon, Fauci’s been relatively quiet. Though no one should mistake his lack of public engagement with innocence.

Truth be told, this shady doctor is counting on the spotlight from Sen. Paul to eventually fade away. He’s also hoping that new affairs or scandals ultimately take public attention away from him.

We can’t afford to let this happen. While America faces many uphill battles, we must never let Fauci off the hook for what he did to this country. Millions of hardworking people lost their jobs and businesses. Children fell behind academically and socially, while the public’s overall mental health took major hits.

Had Fauci not lied about gain of function research and COVID mitigation efforts, all of this could have been prevented. Then again, it is these very lies that landed the crooked doctor on news shows, magazine covers, and headlines.

Deception by Sen. Rand Paul is available for purchase on Amazon, Audible, and in bookstores nationwide.

Without knowing and understanding history, we’re doomed to repeat it. Remember: big pharma is already working on several new COVID vaccines, each soon due for public release.

While Fauci may be in retirement, the tactics and abuses he weaponized against this country are far from gone. Never again can we the people allow our children, businesses, or society to be taken over by petty tyrants.

