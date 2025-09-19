Rand Paul Review

Rand Paul Review

RAND PAUL: "true transparency is finally being restored to our government"

Secretary Kennedy is bringing the government out of the shadows
America Reborn's avatar
America Reborn
Sep 19, 2025
12
20
Transcript

Thanks to the bold leadership from POTUS and SecKennedy, true transparency is finally being restored to our government. For too long, the CDC operated in the shadows without real oversight—but now, accountability is front and center.

Even more shocking, we now have undeniable proof that Fauci deliberately lied to Congress, betraying the public’s trust at the highest level. This is a pivotal moment for honesty in public health and government. And this is only the beginning. Thank you, MariaBartiromo, for exposing the truth.

