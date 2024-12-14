The Crazy COVID-19 Bioweapon Crisis

Flunky Fauci has spent years lying to the world, after playing an instrumental role in creating the Covid crisis. However, it appears that he will not be prosecuted even after Rand Paul proved that he lied to Congress. This outcome is not that surprising, given Dr. Fauci’s very controversial history, which individuals like RJK Jr. have gone to great lengths to expose.

Fauci, along with other federal agencies, ran one of the world’s largest medical psyops, which made people rush towards an experimental mRNA job when there were plenty of other treatment options available, including both established drugs and natural treatments. These deep state actors abused some of the lax pharmaceutical laws from the 1980s to dodge accountability. They used fear and propaganda to push this toxic vaccine on the population, and sadly there have been many devastating health outcomes because of this.



The silver lining from this event is that it exposed some of the corruption of the deep state, which the world may have not witnessed if Trump had served during the last presidential term. However, this will only be helpful if people never allow themselves to be ruled by corrupt factions of the government ever again. If not, this lesson was a waste and the next attack on personal liberties will likely be much stronger.

Robert Scott Bell on Fauci and the Crazy Covid Crisis

In a recent interview, Robert Scott Bell discussed how there were so many signs from the beginning that showed that the Covid crisis was artificial and nefariously constructed.



Even before the pandemic started, researchers in the UNC Chapel Hill area such as Berik were already conducting gain-of-function research, paving the way for additional bioweapons research abroad. With this knowledge in mind, it was clear from the beginning that the lab leak theory was the most plausible theory for the origins of covid.



When Robert saw that Anthony Fauci was going to be placed in a leadership position during this manufactured crisis, he immediately recalled the book The Real Anthony Fauci by RFK Jr., which highlights all of Fauci’s historical corruption.



He also discussed how the PCR testing methods that they planned to introduce were not correct. Dr. Kary Mullis, the inventor of the PCR testing method, has been very vocal about how Fauci does not understand anything and that he shouldn’t be in the position he is in. Kary has noted that people like Fauci have an agenda.



Trump was also criticized for pitching alternative treatments, which also showed that it was clear that Fauci was going to push something nefarious on the population. The media even tried to convince people that ivermectin was horse medicine, when in fact it was a Nobel Peace Prize drug that humans have been using for decades.

Denying Other Treatments

The main objective of the government from day one was to get emergency authorization for the new mRNA vaccines as soon as possible. Reagan created laws in the 1980s that gave pharma companies immunity, and these companies knew that they could boost their profits if they could demonstrate that vaccination was the only way to deal with Covid. This legal framework perfectly explains why the government and pharma companies were so quick to lie, censor people, and bury credible treatments.

Ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine were two effective treatments for Covid, yet Fauci and the pharmaceutical complex had to do everything they could to bury these treatments. Hospitals also failed to push other types of natural options, like Zinc and Vitamin C, which could have helped to alleviate symptoms. Hospitals even displayed no curiosity in copper, which has also been shown to have a positive impact on Covid patients.

Fauci once again showed his deep corruption when he pushed Remdsivir, which can cause kidney issues, on patients, while simultaneously repressing relevant off-label treatments. Robert talked about how Remdesivir is a terrible drug that killed many people.

“ I don’t know if you heard the phrase built on that name, run, death is near. If you heard a Remdesivir diagnosis, you know, say we’re going to give you Remdesivir, run, death is near because this was destroying the kidneys of those who received it. And that would result in death faster than any so-called virus component. So they had to fight against any alternative option. And then the hospital protocols that emerged were perhaps, in fact, more deadly than the so-called Covid as well.”

As a result, many people who sought medical attention during Covid may have ended up being worse off if they took Remdesivir or were put on a ventilator. This fact is very concerning, especially since many individuals attempted to warn the general public about these actions, but were in turn only censored and demonized. Individuals like Fauci, on the other hand, continued to change their guidance and deceive the public by telling them that their only options were to get vaccinated, isolate themselves from their families, and wear a mask.





Robert Scott Bell discussed how it was ironic that his channel was censored, even though he ended up being correct later. Meanwhile, the so-called experts would get things wrong, and simply post an update without addressing it.

" And that’s the irony of me and others being banned on these various channels, is that yes we disagreed with the WHO and CDC and Fauci, but it turns out we were right about everything. And in fact, you know, the authorities would eventually acknowledge, they wouldn’t say we were right, but they would just go to the position we had, and just say well of course that’s the way it is. But no apologies. No, I’m sorry, here’s your channel back. Nothing like that.”

Fauci and other individuals have gotten away with lying for years, yet people who were demonized or censored for speaking the truth during Covid have not received any acknowledgment of what happened. In many cases, they continue to weaponize attacks against people like this, such as RFK Jr., by calling him a dangerous anti-vaxxer.

Social Consequences of Covid

Another very devastating impact of Covid was the social damage that it created. Some of the half-baked guidance, about wearing masks and staying 6 feet away from each other, was very divisive and dehumanizing. Fauci later admitted that the 6 feet rule was made up, and not based on science, yet many people blindly believed this statement for years.



Robert Scott Bell also discussed the social damage that happened to society during Covid, even from the seemingly innocent activity of wearing a facial security blanket. The CDC has now even admitted that younger children during this period have suffered from developmental delays, simply because they chose to wear a mask and isolate themselves from a virus that posed a minute health risk. There was also a massive wave of suicide and depression due to the isolation and uncertain economic conditions. People were even arrested for attending church services, an environment that offers massive social support for communities.



Robert and Kurt also discussed how the movie V for Vendetta was an excellent analogy, as it shows how citizens voluntarily surrender their freedoms and subject themselves to enslavement by the government. This quote from the movie sums up this analogy.

Luckily, the tyranny we experienced in the early 2020s can be reversible and could be a good lesson for the future. However, if we are unwilling to learn from this past pandemic, then we can only blame ourselves for what happens next.

Too Much Power

Sadly, government officials gained way too much power under the guise of public health, and have been able to stand up to and defy the president and Congress. Rand Paul, in particular, has been very diligent in going after Fauci, proving that Fauci lied to Congress, yet the deep state has still been pushing back and making it difficult to go after him. Meanwhile, some medical doctors even lost their autonomy, as they had to fear losing their licenses over promoting the wrong views. These factions of our government should not have the power to defy Congress and to over-regulate doctors and other professionals who want to voice the truth and question the integrity of our federal agencies.



On a positive note, Covid was likely a massive wake-up call for the global population, one that the population likely would not have understood if Trump served during 2021-2024. Moreover, there have also been many positive changes that should help us avoid repeating the future in 2025.



The Supreme Court’s Chevron Defense ruling is a massive victory for liberty, as it will rightfully strip away power from federal agencies. Moreover, RFK Jr.’s role in the government is a major positive step, as he will attack some of the corruption in the FDA and CDC. This setup could help us ensure that the WHO, FDA, and CDC do not abuse their power again under the pretext of public health.





Robert Scott Bell also discussed his thoughts on whether Biden would pardon Fauci.





“ Recognize there’s a broad unconstitutionality of that level of pardon that’s not authorized in the constitution with the pardon powers of the president. However, even if he were to do that on the state level, you know, it does not preempt the ability to go after him on state violations of state law. And there are plenty among the various states that could go after Fauci even if he were pardoned on a federal level.”

The Biden crime administration was able to pardon Hunter Biden and may try to pardon other individuals. However, it may not be able to do the same thing with Fauci, and even if it does, other states could still go after Fauci.





It has been very demoralizing to watch Fauci get away with his crimes and lies during the past few years, and it’s hard to have faith that the next administration will succeed in holding him accountable, as the deep state has protected him too much. However, individuals like RFK Jr. are uniquely positioned to tackle this challenge and may be able to expose Fauci. On top of this, it appears that many people learned from the covid psyop and may be less likely to comply next time. Hopefully, more people will come to learn of the covid hoax, so that history does not ever repeat itself.





