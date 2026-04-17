The Vax Never Did Prevent Transmission

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Paul: “Does the COVID vaccine prevent transmission?” Monarez: “The COVID vaccine can reduce viral load in individuals who are…” Paul: “Does it prevent transmission?” Monarez: “When you have reduced viral load… you will have reduced transmission.” Paul: “But in other words, it DOESN’T prevent transmission. You can still transmit the virus if you’ve had the vaccine.”

When bureaucrats use the phrase “It can…”, Senator Rand Paul has proven he is unwilling to go along.

In a Senate Hearing, Rand Paul asked some very difficult questions that many would want to avoid. The COVID-19 vaccine helps to lower the amount of virus found in your system, which may lead to lessened transmission (in theory). However, it does not guarantee you cannot transmit the virus.

As time went on, the effectiveness of the vaccine continued to decline. As we entered into the Omicron era, the estimated reduction in transmission due to vaccination was approximately 16% maximum. Not a significant barrier to entry.

We’ve Sabotaged the Future to Satisfy the Dems

Parents in America deserve honest communication about their child’s health. What they got were mandates, threats of removal from school and sports, and unending statements about vaccines preventing the spread of COVID-19 that often didn’t match the data.

Senator Rand Paul continues to ask the hard-hitting questions.

Does the COVID-19 vaccine help to decrease hospitalizations for children under 18?

The response?

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