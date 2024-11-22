Truth or Power? Rand Paul vs Anthony Fauci

Rand Paul Review HIGHLY recommends the documentary, Thank You Dr. Fauci. Check it out below!

Jeffery Sachs, the chair of the prestigious medical journal Lancet’s 2020 COVID Commission, has suggested that although some conspiracy theories are wrong, many are true. The point is well taken.

The Leftist penchant for labeling those who disagree with them as “conspiracy theorists” assumes that anyone who thinks there are actual conspiracies at high levels of government is a whack job. That’s a lie.

Sachs made the statement in a clip on the documentary Thank You, Dr. Fauci. Directed by award-winning filmmaker Jenner Furst, the film makes the case that many of the so-called conspiracy theorists who challenged Dr. Fauci and the government's medical establishment regarding COVID turned out to be correct.

In short: Many conspiracy theories surrounding COVID turned out to be fact, not theory.

If a small group of career scientists who rely on taxpayer dollars to fund research can rig the system to carry out Frankenstein science for decades and get away with it. One can only imagine how many other governmental agencies run by career bureaucrats do the same: use taxpayer money to carry out pet projects–some of them potentially cataclysmic.

Well-researched and meticulously pieced together, Furst and crew present a compelling case that Dr. Fauci–the controversial former head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and Trump COVID adviser–lied about the origins of COVID and his role in funding the experiments in Wuhan, China, that produced the artificially embellished disease.

The result: The COVID-19 pandemic killed an estimated 15 million people in 2020-21 alone.

The filmmakers also present solid evidence that COVID is the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Fauci and his cabal of scientists suffering from something even worse than Trump Derangement Syndrome–the God Complex.

A God Complex is, “a pattern in which an individual believes they have great power, ability, infallibility, influence, and are superior to others. It often refers to behaviors associated with narcissistic personality disorder or mania.”

If you’ve ever seen Fauci during an interview–and odds are you have because he sat down with anybody who would listen to him as he wrestled for narrative control during the COVID controversy–it’s obvious he’s as arrogant as a fighting cock on steroids.

But not everyone bought into Fauci’s bull.

Enter Rand Paul

Sen. Rand Paul has a low tolerance for arrogance. When he confronted Fauci in a Congressional hearing with facts and reasoned argument, Fauci couldn’t believe someone had the stones to stand up to him.

What Fauci lacks in physical stature–he stands 5’7”–he makes up for in fiscal prowess. The National Institutes for Health, home of the NIAI, currently has a $48 billion budget, most of which goes into research.

As head of the NIAI from 1984-2020, Fauci held the pursestrings as to what projects received funding–he was the guy who signed off on numerous research grants.

Some of that research contributed to the gain of function research and the COVID-19 virus. The China-Wuhan COVID pandemic killed over one million Americans.

The fact that Fauci not only knew about the risky gain-of-function COVID research but condoned it is more than enough to make him complicit in the death and destruction the world is still trying to recover from. He should be in prison.

Yet, Fauci dared to perpetuate the lie that he had nothing to do with the gain of function research that undoubtedly produced COVID-19. The truth couldn’t be hidden forever. It was a tell that Fauci was trying to cover his tracks when he played semantics with Sen. Paul at a Senate Health Committee hearing in 2021.

"On May 11,” Sen. Paul told Fauci, “you stated that NIH has not ever and does not now fund gain-of-function research in the Wuhan Institute of Virology."

Paul showed that gain-of-function research was conducted in the Wuhan lab by referring to an academic paper by a Chinese scientist. He then entered the paper into the record and gave a copy to Fauci.

"Dr. Fauci, knowing that it is a crime to lie to Congress, do you wish to retract your statement of May 11, where you claimed at the NIH never funded gain-of-function research and move on?"

When ABC News reported the exchange between Paul and Fauci, they editorialized that Paul had repeated “his unsupported accusation” against Fauci. That was another tell.

Paul had just entered the evidence into the record and given a copy to Fauci. Either the ABC news reporter missed that fact or was trying to gloss it over.

Fauci, as expected, denied Paul’s allegation. Denying the obvious is like saying a broken leg doesn't hurt.

"Sen. Paul, I have never lied before the Congress,” Fauci lied before Congress. “And I do not retract that statement." "Sen. Paul,” Fauci rattled on, “you do not know what you're talking about, quite frankly. And I want to say that officially, you do not know what you're talking about." "You're dancing around this,” Paul said, “because you're trying to obscure responsibility for four million people dying from a pandemic." At the time, a mere four million deaths from the virus.

Fauci, like a kid who’s been caught drinking out of the old man’s whiskey bottle lashed out by calling Paul a liar.

Imagine, for a moment, the array of sycophantic scientists running about kissing Fauci's butt over the years to get funding for research. Are you horrified yet?

Now conjure up a cadre of scientists who share Fauci’s fascination with gain of function research on deadly viruses. It’s a living nightmare. Fauci became a living, breathing Dr. Frankenstein.

How else could Fauci dare to say, “Attacks on me, quite frankly, are attacks on science”? Fauci believes he is the human manifestation of science. This is a real horror that can’t be contained in the pages of a horror novel or movie.

Fauci is a penultimate character in the drama of the Enlightenment. He sees himself as an Übermensch (Overman) who “transcends the boundaries of classes, creeds, and nationalities; he overcomes human nature itself, and maintains a lordly superiority to the normal shackles and conventions of social life.”

No Narcissist Is An Island

Fauci is a Globalist who believes he has the power to control the world by dictating its health–or lack thereof. The documentary provides compelling evidence that Fauci and a group of scientists have been carrying on gain-of-function research for decades–from HIV to Ebola to COVID. They have defied bans on dangerous research, common sense, and gone so far as to subvert the system to make it their own.

In other words, Fauci went rogue. But he didn't do it alone.

The documentary introduces many of the characters in this tale of hubris and greed–from Dick Cheney to Dr. Peter Daszak, President of EcoHealth Alliance.

The cast is filled with men like Eddie Holmes who responded to Fauci’s “Big Ask” by publishing scientific essays arguing against the lab leak origins of COVID knowing full well it was propaganda.

You will also be introduced to heroes who fought back against the Faucian (Faustian would be more apt) who were ostracized, erased, and maligned. Remember Dr. Redfield who headed the CDC and probably outranked Fauci? He was pushed out of the picture because he was too honest.

A New York Post article reported, “In a Congressional hearing earlier this month, former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield testified that today, ‘Biosafety is the greatest security threat faced by the United States.’”

Redfield has long contended he was sidelined from the CDC because his lab leak theory contradicted other scientists, including Fauci. If Fauci doesn't like you, you have to go away.

Then there was the slew of highly respected scientists–men and women like Dr. Jay Bhattacharya– who signed the Great Barrier Declaration which pushed back on Fauci’s approach to COVID-19.

The declaration had another approach to the pandemic:

As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection.

They were censored and maligned.

And then there was the group of Indian scientists who found an “uncanny similarity of unique inserts” in COVID that resembled HIV proteins. The authors were labeled “conspiracy theorists”. Fauci, you may remember, made his bones working with HIV. The documentary covers all of this and more.

The Post article makes it clear that the hubris of Fauci and his henchmen are unhinged.

Today, a scientist performing research that enhances a potential pandemic pathogen, with the full approval of the government and scientific establishment, has emerged as an existential threat to humanity.

It should be clear to all Americans that men and women infected with hubris have embedded themselves in the federal bureaucracy and the scientific establishment. No good can come from it.

But Thank You, Dr.Fauci is much more than an expose of the COVID debacle. It is also a penetrating look into the human soul.

How Can You NOT Be Cynical?

Thank you, Dr. Fauci, for helping Donald Trump to a second term as President of the United States.

The vast majority of people don't enjoy being amped up on bad vibes all of the time–seething with hatred against whatever or whoever the mass media designates as the “other.” It might make for a good psychological strategy–it’s called Tribalism–but the Left took it too far.

They took it so far that Tribalism ended up being their leading strategy. It’s been going on for years. In 2021, former diplomat and journalist Dave Seminara observed:

Progressives have long favored discriminatory schemes in college admissions and employment decisions, but prominent politicians are becoming increasingly brazen in acknowledging and supporting these practices. California governor Gavin Newsom, for example, recently told MSNBC’s Joy Reid that he would choose a black female for Dianne Feinstein’s Senate seat if she retires. Black females make up just 3 percent of California’s population, but apparently, because California previously had a mixed-race senator (Kamala Harris), Newsom is ready to disqualify 97 percent of his constituents from consideration for a Senate seat.

Newsom tipped the Left’s hand in showing that–in reality–the only card they have to play is divisiveness. Tribalism is the Left’s hole card.

Seminara continued:

Illinois senator Tammy Duckworth said that she would vote against any Biden Cabinet nominees who aren’t people of color or gay. Hawaii senator Mazie Hirono agreed. And Oakland mayor Libby Schaaf announced that low-income people of color, but not poor whites, would be eligible for a new program guaranteeing a monthly income of $500.

This was all happening as the Biden administration was taking the reins of power. Because the radical Left helped Biden get elected, they strove to make sure the Biden administration turned hard into their lane. The turn was so hard that the Biden-Harris locomotive jumped off the tracks.

Promoting tribalism in the name of unity is a fool's errand, but why else would DEI, Critical Race Theory, and the LGBT radical agenda take center stage during the Biden-Harris administration? They preached unity and prescribed tribalism. The result: Trump won the 2024 election in an electoral landslide.

It turns out most people don't care about establishing false piety under the guise of hatred. They care about their country, their pocketbooks, and fair play.

The Leftist playbook seems to have one page: point at political opponents and call them Nazis, fascists, racists, misogynists, homophobes, transphobes, and whatever becomes convenient.

Next, use whatever isolated and out-of-context incident you can find to back up the ad hominem attack.

The strategy may work now and then–no matter how disingenuous–but when it becomes the leading strategy of a morally bankrupt party, it produces little more than the kind of virulent cynicism that sooner or later must turn on itself.

A researcher of Thank You, Dr. Facui asked a pertinent question in the documentary, “How can you NOT be cynical?” It was a rhetorical question.

With the COVID debacle, the piled-on lawfare against Trump, and the continual barrage of gaslighting against all things conservative, the answer is obvious: most Americans seem to be hopelessly cynical when it comes to big government.

They always have been. That’s why the Revolutionary War was fought.

The truth of the matter is Fauci had been playing the Do Whatever You Want Because You’re A Top-Dog Deep State Bureaucrat game for decades. It didn't matter to him who the elected officials were as long as he could keep them convinced that he was the expert in his field.

For people like Fauci, politicians come and go–the bureaucracy is forever. Welcome to the American version of the Chinese Communist Party.

And then came Trump–again.

Can Trump Fix It?

Donald Trump learned a lot from his first term in office. As far as the Deep State was concerned he was the man who knew TOO MUCH and could never be allowed back in power again.

The Leftists impeached Trump twice, slandered him, smeared him, charged him with felonies and financially devastating civil suits, went after his family and allies, and raided his home. That’s a partial list.

The Department of Justice was weaponized against their political opponents as if it were a black-and-white documentary about Stalinist Russia. They targeted pro-lifers and Traditional Catholics to send a message. Trump read the message loud and clear.

“They want to silence me because I will never let them silence you. They’re not coming after me, they’re coming after you. I just happen to be standing in their way and I'm never moving.”

Make no mistake, Anthony Fauci is one of the many bureaucratic faces of the anonymous beast called Globalism. At the end of the day, people who follow this path could care less about anything but personal power. Period.

They don’t care about the transgender nonsense, intersectionality, or any of the tools they use to promote tribalism and division. Divide and conquer is an old-school Marxist political strategy.

Men and women like Fauci seek power. It’s the only drug that can numb the pain of a hole in the soul that can never be filled.

Gain-of-function research on deadly viruses is the ultimate vie for power, not only over humanity but over nature herself. Die-hard proponents of gain-of-function research seek to weaponize nature; the people who wield that weapon become gods.

Thank You, Dr. Fauci is a study in hubris. The Deep State is highly infected. Trump was re-elected in the hope he and his team of disruptors could surgically remove the disease.

Let us pray the Trump administration is successful. At this point, they’ll need God's help to succeed. The alternative? The wrath of God–it has a way of appearing in a big way when hubris becomes the norm.

Just take a glance back at the horrors of the last century. Millions of innocents died because men like Anthony Fauci were running the show.

But, in Fauci’s case, there may be some justice.

Senator Paul has announced he will not only lead the Senate’s government oversight panel but put investigations into the coronavirus pandemic at the top of the list. Paul will attempt to prove that federal officials participated in a “COVID coverup” related to the possible origins of the virus.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., if confirmed as head of Health and Human Services, will be a huge asset in the investigation.

The Globalist Left will probably never get it because they haven't yet: Truth is power. You can't have one without the other.

Rand Paul Review is hoping you will help us expose the true Anthony Fauci. Please watch the documentary and share it with a friend.

