Rand Paul for Senate GOP Leader
The Good Doctor is what America needs right now
17 hrs ago
Inflation Only Comes from the Government
Many US politicians have been peddling false narratives about the source of inflation, and have assigned blame to greedy corporations, Russia, and other…
Oct 28
Rand Paul is Telling the Truth About the Iran War
Paul is calling a spade a spade when stating the war with Iran is unconstitutional
Oct 27
Rand Paul Goes to Bat For America’s Charter Schools
Do you support charter schools?
Oct 26
Rand Paul has Found Some Unlikely Allies in the FBI and Department of Energy
Paul and the two federal government groups agree on the likely origin of Covid-19
Oct 25
The Department of Energy Must No Longer Receive Loan Guarantees
Abolish the Department of Energy?
Oct 24
Rand Paul is on Board With School Choice
Paul wants parents, kids, tweens, and teens to have a say in the school they attend
Oct 23
Rand Paul Exposes Secret Service Mistakes Again
Increased Funding Won’t Fix the Problem
Oct 22
Rand Paul Reacts to Anniversary of Hamas’ Attack on Israel
Oct 21
How many people have to die before the government admits the truth?
Oct 20
They’re Finally Admitting That Fluoride Lowers Your IQ
Did you already see this coming?
Oct 19
Kamala Harris Does NOT Care About Americans Suffering
The current vice president looks like she’s on a mission to ruin our collective economic future
Oct 18
