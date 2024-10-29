Rand Paul Review

Rand Paul for Senate GOP Leader
The Good Doctor is what America needs right now
Published on Rand Paul Review  
Inflation Only Comes from the Government
Many US politicians have been peddling false narratives about the source of inflation, and have assigned blame to greedy corporations, Russia, and other…
  
Rand Paul Review
20
Rand Paul is Telling the Truth About the Iran War
Paul is calling a spade a spade when stating the war with Iran is unconstitutional
  
Rand Paul Review
2
Rand Paul Goes to Bat For America’s Charter Schools
Do you support charter schools?
  
Rand Paul Review
Rand Paul has Found Some Unlikely Allies in the FBI and Department of Energy
Paul and the two federal government groups agree on the likely origin of Covid-19
  
Rand Paul Review
2
The Department of Energy Must No Longer Receive Loan Guarantees
Abolish the Department of Energy?
  
Rand Paul Review
16
Rand Paul is on Board With School Choice
Paul wants parents, kids, tweens, and teens to have a say in the school they attend
  
Rand Paul Review
Rand Paul Exposes Secret Service Mistakes Again
Increased Funding Won’t Fix the Problem
  
Rand Paul Review
2
Rand Paul Reacts to Anniversary of Hamas’ Attack on Israel
Only 15 days left for this 45% off deal!
  
Rand Paul Review
A New Politician Joins the Covid Lab Leak Party and Slams Medieval Covid Practices
How many people have to die before the government admits the truth?
  
Rand Paul Review
5
They’re Finally Admitting That Fluoride Lowers Your IQ
Did you already see this coming?
  
Rand Paul Review
2
Kamala Harris Does NOT Care About Americans Suffering
The current vice president looks like she’s on a mission to ruin our collective economic future
  
Rand Paul Review
1
